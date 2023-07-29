TIM (TIMB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st.

TIM (NYSE:TIMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter. TIM had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 7.10%. On average, analysts expect TIM to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TIM Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. TIM has a 1-year low of $10.19 and a 1-year high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.19.

TIM Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1232 per share. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd. TIM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.44%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TIMB shares. Scotiabank raised shares of TIM from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TIM in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of TIM from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of TIM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIMB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TIM by 4.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of TIM during the third quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TIM by 235.2% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About TIM

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers ultra-broadband, digital content, and tailored packages services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

Further Reading

