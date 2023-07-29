Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Short Interest Down 29.6% in July

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 220,700 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the June 30th total of 313,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 253,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TKOMY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $23.07. The stock had a trading volume of 43,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,286. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.77 and a beta of -0.79. Tokio Marine has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.25.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tokio Marine will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

