Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance

OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $57.40 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.

Get Tokyo Ohka Kogyo alerts:

About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells chemical products and process equipment in Japan and internationally. The company offers optimal photoresists and relative equipment; and coating, developing, vacuum UV hardening, and chemical supply machines. It also provides adhesive materials, thinners for the removing of adhesive materials, structure materials, surface modification materials, micro processing films, thin film mmWave absorbers, polyimide films, and zero newton bonding and debonding machines for 3D semiconductor packaging.

Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.