Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOKCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,000 shares, an increase of 111.0% from the June 30th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Price Performance
OTCMKTS TOKCF remained flat at $57.40 during trading hours on Friday. Tokyo Ohka Kogyo has a twelve month low of $52.81 and a twelve month high of $57.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.34 and its 200 day moving average is $57.18.
About Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tokyo Ohka Kogyo
- What Investors Must Know About Over-the-Counter (OTC) Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 7 Best Industrial REITs to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokyo Ohka Kogyo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.