Topaz Energy (TPZ) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.07 per share for the quarter.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.04). Topaz Energy had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The company had revenue of C$78.19 million for the quarter.

Topaz Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TSE TPZ opened at C$21.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of C$20.07. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of C$17.76 and a 52 week high of C$24.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.08, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 10.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50 and a beta of 0.63.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 181.82%.

TPZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Topaz Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$26.25 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Desjardins dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$27.44.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

