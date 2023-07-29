Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF) Given New C$126.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Toromont Industries (OTCMKTS:TMTNF – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$125.00 to C$126.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TMTNF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$118.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$131.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Toromont Industries from C$124.00 to C$126.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Toromont Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS:TMTNF opened at $83.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.53. Toromont Industries has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $84.12.

About Toromont Industries

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

