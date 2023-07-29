Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. reduced its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,419 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 383 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Home Depot by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,008,019 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,993,612,000 after purchasing an additional 585,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Home Depot by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,918,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,402 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Home Depot by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,435,687 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,899,964,000 after purchasing an additional 607,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $3,740,875,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,472,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,984,516 shares during the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Home Depot stock opened at $331.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $333.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $265.61 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $305.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.84.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $340.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Argus cut their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Home Depot from $318.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $325.38.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

