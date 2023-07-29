Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Short Interest Update

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,456,000 shares, an increase of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 7,989,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 208.3 days.

Tourmaline Oil Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of TRMLF opened at $51.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.92 and its 200-day moving average is $45.09. Tourmaline Oil has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $63.94.

Tourmaline Oil Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1946 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Tourmaline Oil

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$112.00 to C$102.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. explores for and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

