Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $357.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Up 3.0 %

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. Tower Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $34.74 and a twelve month high of $47.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 3.18, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tower Semiconductor

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 7,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 32,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 35,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

