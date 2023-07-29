Townsquare Media (NYSE:TSQ) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.97

Shares of Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE:TSQ – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.97 and traded as high as $11.71. Townsquare Media shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 54,101 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Townsquare Media in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Townsquare Media Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $202.48 million, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15.

Townsquare Media Increases Dividend

Townsquare Media ( NYSE:TSQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Townsquare Media had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 53.66%. The business had revenue of $103.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Townsquare Media, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. This is a boost from Townsquare Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Townsquare Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Insider Transactions at Townsquare Media

In other news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $223,873.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Schatz sold 18,441 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total transaction of $223,873.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,542.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Erik Hellum sold 8,921 shares of Townsquare Media stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $107,052.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 620,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,699 shares of company stock valued at $569,557. Company insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Townsquare Media by 169.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Townsquare Media in the third quarter worth approximately $79,000. 67.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Townsquare Media Company Profile

Townsquare Media, Inc operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in small and medium-sized businesses. It operates through three segments: Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions, Digital Advertising, and Broadcast Advertising. The Subscription Digital Marketing Solutions segment offers various digital marketing solutions, including hosting, search engine optimization, online directory optimization, e-commerce solutions, online reputation monitoring, social media management, appointment scheduling, payment and invoice, customer management, email marketing, and website retargeting services, as well as traditional and mobile-enabled website design, creation, and development services.

