TP ICAP Group (OTC:TCAPF) Shares Up 16.3%

TP ICAP Group PLC (OTC:TCAPF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 16.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.07. 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.01.

TP ICAP Group PLC provides intermediary services, contextual insights and intelligence, trade execution, pre-trade and settlement services, and data-led solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Global Broking, Energy & Commodities, Liquidnet, and Parameta Solutions divisions.

