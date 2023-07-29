TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRSWF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a decline of 56.7% from the June 30th total of 1,352,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 18.2 days.

TransAlta Renewables stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,269. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of $7.78 and a 1-year high of $14.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRSWF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. TD Securities boosted their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Monday, May 8th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on TransAlta Renewables from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th.

TransAlta Renewables Inc owns, develops, and operates renewable and natural gas power generation facilities and other infrastructure assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments.

