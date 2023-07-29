Tribal Group (LON:TRB) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $43.66

Tribal Group plc (LON:TRB – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 43.66 ($0.56) and traded as low as GBX 39.65 ($0.51). Tribal Group shares last traded at GBX 40.50 ($0.52), with a volume of 47,905 shares.

Tribal Group Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £84.89 million, a P/E ratio of 1,840.00 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.26, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 43.53.

Tribal Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tribal Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides education related systems, solutions, and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Australia, other Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Student Information Systems (SIS) and Education Services (ES).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tribal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tribal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.