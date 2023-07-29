Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Trigano Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 on Friday. Trigano has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $215.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00.
Trigano Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Trigano
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Trigano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trigano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.