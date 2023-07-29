Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF) Short Interest Update

Trigano S.A. (OTCMKTS:TGNOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the June 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Trigano Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TGNOF remained flat at $190.00 on Friday. Trigano has a 12-month low of $190.00 and a 12-month high of $215.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $190.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.00.

Trigano Company Profile

Trigano SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and sale of leisure vehicles for individuals and professionals in Europe. It offers camping cars, caravans, motorhomes, trailers, and outdoor habitats. The company also provides mobiles homes, spare parts, and accessories, as well as leisure financing services.

