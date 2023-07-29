TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 17,042 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 54.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,393 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,042 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 0.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Syverson Strege & Co increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 341 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,446,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,109,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.48 and a 200 day moving average of $84.46. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDT. Barclays raised Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Medtronic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 5,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.58, for a total value of $477,402.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,377.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total value of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Read More

