TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,408 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 17.5% during the first quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 57.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 348,035 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,849,000 after acquiring an additional 126,871 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $104,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 7,816 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.13. 13,638,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,937,104. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.55. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $126.48. The stock has a market cap of $157.39 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $118.61.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

