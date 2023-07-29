Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Odeon Capital Group cut Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.75 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of TFC stock traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,454,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,539,726. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. Truist Financial Co. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.15%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

