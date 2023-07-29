Trust Wallet Token Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $372.42 Million (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Trust Wallet Token token can currently be purchased for $0.89 or 0.00003050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $372.42 million and $4.80 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Trust Wallet Token Profile

Trust Wallet Token is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet Token (TWT) is the native utility token of the Trust Wallet ecosystem, which serves as a multi-purpose utility token for the Trust Wallet community.Trust Wallet Token (TWT) was created by the team behind Trust Wallet, the popular multi-cryptocurrency wallet application, founded by Viktor Radchenko. The use cases for Trust Wallet Token (TWT) include governance, staking, and access to additional features or benefits within the ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Trust Wallet Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

