Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.59 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 35.06 ($0.45). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 33.26 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,960,694 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.63) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.03) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 59 ($0.76).
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.59. The firm has a market cap of £482.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.
Insider Activity
Tullow Oil Company Profile
Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
