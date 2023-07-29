Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $30.59

Tullow Oil plc (LON:TLW – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 30.59 ($0.39) and traded as high as GBX 35.06 ($0.45). Tullow Oil shares last traded at GBX 33.26 ($0.43), with a volume of 1,960,694 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Tullow Oil to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 40 ($0.51) to GBX 25 ($0.32) in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 49 ($0.63) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.03) price target on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 59 ($0.76).

Get Tullow Oil alerts:

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 28.31 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 30.59. The firm has a market cap of £482.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,108.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

Insider Activity

Tullow Oil Company Profile

In other news, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko bought 142,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($51,160.41). In related news, insider Roald Goethe acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, with a total value of £67,500 ($86,549.56). Also, insider Phuthuma F. Nhleko acquired 142,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 28 ($0.36) per share, with a total value of £39,900 ($51,160.41). Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tullow Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tullow Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.