Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.

Tullow Oil Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. Tullow Oil plc was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

