Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tullow Oil plc (OTCMKTS:TUWLF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,600 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the June 30th total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 32.0 days.
Tullow Oil Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:TUWLF opened at $0.45 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.39.
Tullow Oil Company Profile
