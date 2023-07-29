Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.60-$7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94 billion-$1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.60-7.75 EPS.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:TYL traded up $7.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $390.67. The stock had a trading volume of 276,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,949. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $401.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $364.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $281.11 and a fifty-two week high of $426.83.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 8.94%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $301.00 to $424.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $440.29.

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total value of $1,135,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total transaction of $126,243.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.62, for a total transaction of $1,135,860.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,512 shares in the company, valued at $5,873,153.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyler Technologies

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TYL. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $79,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 101.8% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 555 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

