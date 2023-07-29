Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.60-7.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.94-1.965 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.96 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.60-$7.75 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $470.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an inline rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $440.29.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.9 %

TYL traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $390.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,435. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.95 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $401.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.29. Tyler Technologies has a 52-week low of $281.11 and a 52-week high of $426.83.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $471.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.66 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary L. Landrieu sold 325 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.44, for a total value of $126,243.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,786 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $693,753.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,230 shares of company stock worth $12,830,829. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tyler Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 213,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,788,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 290.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 24,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,652,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

