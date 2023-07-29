U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.87

U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.87 and traded as high as $3.17. U.S. Global Investors shares last traded at $3.13, with a volume of 15,762 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Global Investors in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.87.

U.S. Global Investors Dividend Announcement

U.S. Global Investors ( NASDAQ:GROW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $3.62 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $0.0075 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. U.S. Global Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.86%.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Investors

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $96,000. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth about $113,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Global Investors

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.