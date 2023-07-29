UBS Group Downgrades Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) to Sell

UBS Group downgraded shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

MNSKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 280 ($3.59) to GBX 290 ($3.72) in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Investec raised Moneysupermarket.com Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Moneysupermarket.com Group from GBX 290 ($3.72) to GBX 300 ($3.85) in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$270.00.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS MNSKY opened at C$11.51 on Tuesday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a twelve month low of C$11.88 and a twelve month high of C$11.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$11.97.

Moneysupermarket.com Group Announces Dividend

Moneysupermarket.com Group Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform.

