UDR (NYSE:UDR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.63. UDR also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.24-$2.28 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UDR opened at $40.24 on Friday. UDR has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $50.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.37%.

UDR has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a c rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of UDR from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of UDR from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of UDR from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in UDR by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 7,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

