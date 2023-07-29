Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $8,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 575 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,488 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 1,260 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $510.00 to $460.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $636.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $548.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Ulta Beauty Trading Down 0.7 %

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $445.39 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $453.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $496.86. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.58 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.82 by $0.06. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.