Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Purchased by Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 49.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,318 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 67,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 33,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 57,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 19th.

Unilever stock traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 1,529,898 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,990,769. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $51.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.4702 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

