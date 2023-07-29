Unison Asset Management LLC Grows Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Unison Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,784 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up about 3.1% of Unison Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Unison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FourThought Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in CVS Health by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,198,821 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,084,000 after acquiring an additional 137,085 shares in the last quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Tilt Investment Management Holdings PBC now owns 7,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in CVS Health by 48.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 20,144 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $114.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.11.

Insider Activity

CVS Health Stock Down 1.1 %

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.61. The company had a trading volume of 9,476,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,511,142. The stock has a market cap of $95.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.