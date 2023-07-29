United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a decline of 43.4% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

United Community Banks Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of UCBIO traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.14. The company had a trading volume of 32,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,145. United Community Banks has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $26.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.07.

United Community Banks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.4297 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

