United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of United Development Funding IV (OTCMKTS:UDFI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $1.55. United Development Funding IV shares last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 63,400 shares.
United Development Funding IV Stock Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.40.
About United Development Funding IV
United Development Funding IV invests in secured loans for the acquisition and development of land into single-family home lots, and the construction of model and new single-family homes. It also makes equity investments in residential real estate. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.
