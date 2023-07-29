UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC

Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,763 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 50.9% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 389,353 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $184,004,000 after purchasing an additional 88,345 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 117,813 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $55,677,000 after buying an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,707 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,984,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.19, for a total transaction of $2,024,760.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,772,866.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $502.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,930,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,660,730. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $445.68 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $468.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.08.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 26.72%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.57 EPS. Analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $527.00 to $532.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $580.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.89.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

