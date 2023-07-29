UNIUM Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $574.87 Million (UNM)

UNIUM (UNM) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 28th. During the last seven days, UNIUM has traded down 6.9% against the dollar. One UNIUM token can now be bought for about $19.37 or 0.00065929 BTC on major exchanges. UNIUM has a total market cap of $574.87 million and $15,210.87 worth of UNIUM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About UNIUM

UNIUM was first traded on October 23rd, 2021. UNIUM’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,300,000 tokens. UNIUM’s official message board is medium.com/@unium.nft. The official website for UNIUM is klaytn.unium.finance. The Reddit community for UNIUM is https://reddit.com/r/unium_nft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. UNIUM’s official Twitter account is @unium_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UNIUM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNIUM (UNM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNIUM has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UNIUM is 19.77363923 USD and is up 1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $15,099.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klaytn.unium.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNIUM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNIUM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNIUM using one of the exchanges listed above.

