Upexi (NASDAQ:GRVI) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRVI – Get Free Report) traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 16,045 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 68,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Upexi Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.56 and a 200-day moving average of $3.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upexi

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRVI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Upexi by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 26,338 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Upexi by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Upexi by 237.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 13,909 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Upexi in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Upexi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Upexi Company Profile

Grove, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in developing, producing, marketing, and selling raw materials, white label products, and end consumer products containing the industrial hemp plant extract, cannabidiol. The company serves consumer markets, including the botanical, beauty care, pet care, and functional food sectors.

See Also

