Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $5,271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 753,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 738,035 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 716.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 561,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software Price Performance

Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 164,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,556. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Upland Software ( NASDAQ:UPLD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 58.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $77.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.59 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Upland Software will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

