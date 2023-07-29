Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 988,800 shares, a decrease of 19.6% from the June 30th total of 1,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 443,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 3.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upland Software
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UPLD. B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the first quarter worth $5,271,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 163.5% in the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,658,000 after buying an additional 753,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Upland Software by 4,599.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 754,080 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after buying an additional 738,035 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Upland Software in the 1st quarter valued at $2,478,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Upland Software by 716.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 640,193 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 561,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.
Upland Software Price Performance
Shares of Upland Software stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $3.75. The stock had a trading volume of 164,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,556. Upland Software has a fifty-two week low of $2.72 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.
About Upland Software
Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.
