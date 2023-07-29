urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO) Short Interest Up 84.4% in July

urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 226,400 shares, an increase of 84.4% from the June 30th total of 122,800 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

urban-gro Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ UGRO traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.26. The stock had a trading volume of 110,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,599. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day moving average is $2.37. urban-gro has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $7.12.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.21). urban-gro had a negative return on equity of 37.94% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $16.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that urban-gro will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,821,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,489.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass acquired 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,821,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,714,489.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Lewis Wilks acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $160,178.47. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 143,416 shares of company stock worth $218,770. Corporate insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 129,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 9,713 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of urban-gro during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 837,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after purchasing an additional 27,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of urban-gro by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 341,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 39,075 shares during the last quarter. 26.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on urban-gro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

urban-gro, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, building, and integrating complex environmental equipment systems for indoor controlled environment agriculture (CEA) cultivation and retail facilities in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company provides architectural design, engineering, and construction services comprising pre-construction, architectural and interior design, integrated cultivation design, owner's representative/construction management, and general contracting services; and maintenance, training, and support services.

