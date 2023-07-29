US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL) Short Interest Update

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:XBIL – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,200 shares, a decline of 34.3% from the June 30th total of 143,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 80,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $50.13. 46,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,662. US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.06.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $2.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 6 Month Bill ETF (XBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US 6-Month Treasury Bill index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 6-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 6-month tenor on the yield curve.

