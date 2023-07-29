Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLYPO – Get Free Report) were down 0.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $23.88 and last traded at $23.90. Approximately 4,480 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 33,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.07.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.63.

Get Valley National Bancorp alerts:

Valley National Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.5584 dividend. This is an increase from Valley National Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Corporate other segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.