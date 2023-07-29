Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $15.45-16.00 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $15.65. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% (Implying $4345.25- $4432.2 million), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.57 billion.

Valmont Industries Stock Performance

VMI traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.17. 376,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,115. Valmont Industries has a 52 week low of $254.92 and a 52 week high of $353.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $282.65 and its 200 day moving average is $300.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valmont Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Valmont Industries from $389.00 to $352.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Valmont Industries news, Director Theodor Werner Freye sold 549 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $160,857.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,457. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 347.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Valmont Industries by 103.2% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Valmont Industries during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells metal products in the United States, Australia, Brazil, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Infrastructure and Agriculture. It manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite, and hybrid structures for lighting, transportation, and telecommunications equipment, as well as electrical transmission, distribution, substations, and renewable energy generation equipment; and provides coatings services to preserve metal products.

