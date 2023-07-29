Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE) Trading Down 0.5%

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF (TSE:VE – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$32.19 and last traded at C$32.19. 1,928 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 2,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$32.36.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$31.86.

