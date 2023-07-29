Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Raised by Francis Financial Inc.

Francis Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,578 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up approximately 10.1% of Francis Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Francis Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $14,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VYM stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.17. 957,233 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,632,331. The firm has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.36. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

