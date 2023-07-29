Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 35.1% in July

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 865,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Total International Bond ETF
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Space Investment: How to Invest in Space Exploration
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.