Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Short Interest Up 35.1% in July

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the June 30th total of 865,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,296,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BNDX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,604,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,639,607. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.66 and a 200-day moving average of $48.76. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $51.63.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,469,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,825,000 after purchasing an additional 26,285,599 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6,224.7% during the first quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,059,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 12,853,173 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $242,253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 202,339,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,898,471,000 after buying an additional 4,532,144 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,286,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650,105 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.