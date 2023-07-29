Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC

Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parker Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Parker Financial LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $2.35 on Friday, reaching $227.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,260,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,760. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The stock has a market cap of $314.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day moving average is $207.57.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.