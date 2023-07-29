Vanquis Banking Group (LON:VANQ) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) traded down 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 180.40 ($2.31) and last traded at GBX 181 ($2.32). 686,057 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 16% from the average session volume of 589,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 182.60 ($2.34).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on VANQ. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.40) price objective on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

Vanquis Banking Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £325.50 million, a P/E ratio of 400.63 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 201.02.

Vanquis Banking Group Cuts Dividend

Vanquis Banking Group Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a GBX 5 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. Vanquis Banking Group’s payout ratio is 4,687.50%.

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

