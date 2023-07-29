Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Decreases Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. cut its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 187,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,054 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 4.2% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $13,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.1% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.28.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $75.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.59. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.72 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $102.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 50.99%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

