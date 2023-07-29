Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Lowers Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. lessened its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 175,990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 22,731 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises 8.1% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $25,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 215.4% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, City Holding Co. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 124.2% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 213 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $239,749,880.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,322 shares of company stock worth $32,380,391 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $140.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.29 and its 200-day moving average is $142.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.79. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38. The firm has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.53.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

