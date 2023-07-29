Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,061 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,035,000. MercadoLibre comprises 1.3% of Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth about $236,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,423,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,350.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,525.00 to $1,575.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,524.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,225.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,210.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,206.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $754.76 and a 1 year high of $1,365.64.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.93. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.