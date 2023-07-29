VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $372.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.00 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.20% and a negative return on equity of 45.19%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $208.28. The stock had a trading volume of 652,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,139. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.15. The company has a market cap of $21.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94 and a beta of 0.99. VeriSign has a 1-year low of $169.24 and a 1-year high of $229.72.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $252.00 to $249.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th.

Insider Activity at VeriSign

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VeriSign

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total transaction of $450,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 601,642 shares in the company, valued at $135,399,532.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.46, for a total transaction of $27,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,038 shares in the company, valued at $5,636,185.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,509 shares of company stock valued at $9,826,245 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in VeriSign by 0.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,947,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,187 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 3,345 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in VeriSign by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

(Get Free Report)

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.