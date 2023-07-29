VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK) Short Interest Down 28.7% in July

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,700 shares, a drop of 28.7% from the June 30th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

VBNK traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.78. The company had a trading volume of 13,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,577. VersaBank has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $8.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.93 million, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.54.

VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.03. VersaBank had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $19.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that VersaBank will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. VersaBank’s dividend payout ratio is 9.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,210,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after acquiring an additional 58,842 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 16.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 641,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 88,860 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Orchard Capital Management LLC now owns 332,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 12.8% during the first quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. now owns 289,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 32,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of VersaBank by 0.8% during the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 201,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products.

