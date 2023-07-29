VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-$2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. The company issued revenue guidance of -. VICI Properties also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.11-2.14 EPS.

VICI Properties Price Performance

NYSE:VICI traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.79. 6,733,129 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,220,891. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day moving average is $32.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.93. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $29.29 and a twelve month high of $35.69.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VICI. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.45.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 11.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

