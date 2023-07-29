VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.11-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.12. VICI Properties also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.11-$2.14 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James upped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered VICI Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $36.45.

VICI Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE VICI traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,660,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,569. The company has a market capitalization of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.51. VICI Properties has a 1-year low of $29.29 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of VICI Properties

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.91%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 997.5% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Further Reading

