Vicinity Motor (NASDAQ:VEV) Trading 6.2% Higher

Vicinity Motor Corp. (NASDAQ:VEV – Get Free Report) traded up 6.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.28. 91,680 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 60,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on Vicinity Motor from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Vicinity Motor Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Institutional Trading of Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor ( NASDAQ:VEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Vicinity Motor had a negative net margin of 97.53% and a negative return on equity of 47.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vicinity Motor by 40.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 32,800 shares during the period. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,032,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vicinity Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Vicinity Motor

Vicinity Motor Corp. designs, builds, and distributes a suite of transit buses for public and commercial use under the Vicinity brand in the United States and Canada. It offers electric, CNG, and clean diesel buses, as well as electric trucks and spare parts. The company was formerly known as Grande West Transportation Group Inc and changed its name to Vicinity Motor Corp.

